Mrs. Patsy Baldwin, age 75, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 26, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Patsy was born in Coffee County, on Sept. 22, 1946 to the late Lawt and Alice Robinson Rogers. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Manchester and worked at Oster, P. C. A. and M-Tek during her career. She was quick-witted, loved helping others (especially her siblings) and never met a stranger. She enjoyed going to yard sales, flea markets and antique stores. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Glenn Baldwin; sister, Etta Mae Lowery; two brothers, Eston Rogers and J. B. Rogers. Patsy is survived by her husband, Foster Swanger; two sons, Buddy (Susan) Baldwin and Jeff (Julie) Baldwin; brother, Paul (Sharon) Rogers; five sisters, Betty Adams, Shirley Hobbs, Celine (James) Bryan, Erline McKissick, Jenny (Doug) McCafferty; six grandchildren, Ashley (Matt) Harris, Taylor (Cody) Frame, Torrie (Travis) Jernigan, Jarret Baldwin, Tatum Baldwin, Alex Baldwin; five great grandchildren, Liam Gallagher, Kellan Gallagher, Kypton Frame, Kian Frame, Jasper Gallagher. Visitation with the Baldwin family will be held Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 from 4-8pm at Central Funeral Home. Funeral service were be held Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Jon Hollifield and Bro. Steve Adams officiating. Burial followed in Shady Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
