Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-728-7577 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Mrs. Jimmie Sue Bell, age 87, of Manchester, passed from this life on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Manchester. Mrs. Bell was born in Old Hickory, Tenn., to her late parents Homer Odell Smith and Attie Chillon Nixon Smith. She went to study nursing at MTSU where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in nursing. Mrs. Bell was a registered nurse for the old Coffee County Hospital and after she retired there, she started teaching health occupations at Coffee County High School. In her free time, she played bridge with her friends and she also enjoyed painting and was a very gifted artist. Mrs. Bell also enjoyed sewing and was a bit of a seamstress, very creative in anything she did. She was well noted for her kind demeanor, carried herself well at all times and was always ready to learn something new. Mrs. Bell was a member of First United Methodist Church in Manchester and loved her church dearly. She was all about family and adored her grandchildren dearly. Mrs. Bell was married to her late husband William “Bill” Bell for 44 years and they travelled the world together. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Bell; nieces, Rebekah Smith and Martha Ann Bell. Mrs. Bell is survived by daughter, Brenda Fugitt Winningham, Kenneth (Melissa) Bell and their children, Amanda (Brian) McGeshick, Allie Bell; Amanda’s children, Hannah and Jacob; Katherine Bell and her children, Patrick Fox and Elle (David) Stroyer; Patrick’s children, Aiden and Aurora; Elle’s children, Amberly, Adelyn, and Jackson; brother, Ronald (Gayle) Smith; grandchildren, Amy Sartin Coady; great grandchild, Madeline Claire Coady. Visitation with the family was held Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Rev. Stephen Lee officiating.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.