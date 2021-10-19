CORNELISON
Memorial services for Ms. Laura Beth Cornelison, age 62 of Manchester, will be conducted on Friday, October 22, at noon, in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Visitation with the family will begin at 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home on Friday. Ms. Cornelison passed away at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro after an extended illness. Ms. Cornelison was born on Nov. 25, 1958, in Dallas to the late Ben Martin and Wenona Brady Martin. She was a retired manager at O’Charley’s. In addition to her parents, Ms. Cornelison is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Cornelison and brother, David Martin. She is survived by her children, Marcie Phillips and her husband, Eric, Shawn Gassett, and Clay Gassett; stepdaughters, Elizabeth Padgett, and Sarah Hall; grandchildren, Samantha Hall, Dylon Ball, Halle Phillips, TaraLynn Gassett; brother, Harold Martin; sisters, Terri Hanson, and Amy Morris; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
