HOLT
Mr. P.T. “Pete” Holt, Jr., age 98, of Manchester, passed from this life on Tuesday, Oct. 19, in Tullahoma, Tennessee. He was a member of Manchester First Baptist Church. Mr. Holt was born January 19, 1923, in Cocke County, Tennessee, to his late parents Pleasant T. Holt and Lucy Mae Vinson Holt. He was an electrician by trade and worked for numerous companies during his career, including Calspan at AEDC. Mr. Holt was a World War II Veteran, serving his country in the United States Navy. In his free time, he enjoyed anything to do with sports, specifically golfing and bowling. Mr. Holt was an avid University of Tennessee fan and enjoyed watching and listening to Tennessee football, baseball, basketball, etc. He coached Minor League, Little League, and Babe Ruth League baseball in Manchester. Mr. Holt enjoyed doing Sudoku and crossword puzzles. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Reba Holt McNabb; brothers, Ragan Lee Holt, Jakie L. Holt, and G. Hugh Holt. Mr. Holt is survived by his wife of 68 years, Wanda Wood Holt; daughter, Karen (Phil) Medley; son, Jeff (Renee) Holt; grandson, Dylan Holt; several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family was on Friday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. in Central Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial were follow in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Baptist Church Food Boxes, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd, Manchester, TN 37355
