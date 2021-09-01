ADAMS
Graveside service for Eva Pauline Adams, age 81 of Manchester, was conducted on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 4:30 p.m. in the Adam-Duncan Cemetery. Visitation with the family was be held from 2 – 4 p.m. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Ms. Adams passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 26 at NHC in Tullahoma. Eva was born on Nov. 24, 1939, to the late George and Hattie Ruth Perry Reynolds in Manchester. Eva was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother that loved spending time with her family. She was also a beloved business woman that was a pillar of the community for 40+ years. She enjoyed riding the roads, making Sunday dinner, taking care of her flowers and feeding the birds. In addition to her parents, Eva is preceded in death by her brother, Freddie Reynolds, and brother-in-law, Billy Williams. She is survived by her three daughters, Cherry Hill, Gina Bryce and her husband, Jason, and Kelly Todd and her husband, Elbert; grandchildren, Brandi Baldwin, Keith Adams, and Jacob Lowery; great grandchildren, Alex and Madison Hershman, Kyra and Boone Adams, and Kyzer Lowery; sister, Virginia Williams; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to the Adam-Duncan Cemetery fund at Peoples Bank.
