CARTER
Mrs. Janelle Lynn Stacy Carter, age 51, of Beechgrove, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, in Murfreesboro. Mrs. Carter was born in Manchester, to her parents James Buford Stacy and Josephine Jones Stacy Baker. She worked in the Coffee County School System as a cafeteria worker for 24 years and she was a member of Victory in Jesus of Living Springs. Mrs. Carter loved going to dirt car races in her free time and loved spoiling her two kids and granddaughter. She was the best friend you could ever have and was a loving momma, nana, and wife. Mrs. Carter is survived by her husband of 33 years, Dean Carter; mother and step-father, Jo Baker and Meredith Stacy; father, Buford Stacy; son, Zachary Carter; daughter, Katie Carter; brother, Jamie (Brenda) Stacy; step-sisters, Janice Gray and Joyce (Kevin) Duke; granddaughter, Kinsley Willis. Visitation with the family were on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Sidney Parham officiating. Burial followed in Gilley Hill Cemetery in Beechgrove.
