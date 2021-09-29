BANKS
Bro. Michael Randall Banks, age 67, of Normandy, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Lebanon. Bro. Banks was born in Manchester, to his late parents, Marjorie Ann Shelton Banks and Wesley Randall Banks. He was a dairy farmer for most of his life and then retired when he was called to preach in 2012. Bro. Banks was ordained on April 12, 2015, and went on to minister at Chestnut Grove Baptist Church from March 2015 to August 2017 and then went on to be the pastor of Concord Baptist Church from 2017 until his passing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Eugene Banks and Brian Banks. Bro. Banks is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathy Elizabeth Frazier Banks; sons, Michael (Connie) Banks Jr., Justin Banks and Matthew (Brandy) Banks; daughter, Donna Banks McAdams; brother, Timothy (Rosemary) Banks; sisters, Meliony Hayley and Rebecca Sanders; nine grandchildren and five great grandchildren who loved him dearly. Visitation with the family was on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted on Thursday, Sept/ 16, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Dwight Duckworth and Donald Gregory officiating. Burial followed in New Reddens Cemetery in Manchester.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>