Mr. Joseph B Alvarez Jr., age 88, of Huntland, passed from this life on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at his residence. Mr. Alvarez was born on Jan. 6, 1935, in Tampa, Fla., to his late parents Joseph B Alvarez Sr. and Olympia Alvarez. He retired from the United States Air Force after serving 20 years. Mr. Alvarez then went on to work for the Manchester Police Department as well as the Tullahoma Police Department where he ultimately retired. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Juanita Alvarez and grandson, Jerrod Lyon. Mr. Alvarez is survived by three daughters, Cheryl (Jacky) Lyon, Sandra Alvarez and boyfriend Joe, Patricia (Jeff) Holiday; four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren. In accordance with Mr. Alverez’s wishes, he will be cremated and no services will be held.
