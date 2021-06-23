BAIN
Mrs. Willadean Gilliam Bain, age 83, of Hillsboro, passed from this life on Saturday, June 13, 2021, in Manchester. Mrs. Bain was born in Pelham, to her late parents Wilson Gilliam and Lizzie Mae Cox Gilliam. She was a seamstress until retirement. Mrs. Bain was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Hillsboro. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, James Frank Bain; granddaughter, Macey Danielle Sullivan. Mrs. Bain is survived by daughter Sharon Ann Bain and Vickey(Danny) Sullivan ; sister Shirley Kim, Norma Courtney and Linda(Ron) Hochhalter; special niece Tresa Kim Cooper(Tony); grandchildren, Traci Cooper Smith(Caleb), T.J. (Ashleigh). Family received friends on Tuesday, June 15, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 1p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial followed in Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>