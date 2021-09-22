BURNETTE
Mr. Jeffery Allen Burnette, age 57, of Pelham, passed from this life on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Winchester. Mr. Burnette was born in Altamont, to his mother, Judy Burnette and late father, Johnny Burnette. He worked as a business development manager for OLG Engineering, was part owner of Engineering Machine Technology, and was on the Grundy County Industrial Board. Mr. Burnette loved going to car shows, working on cars and also loved everything dealing with racing, including his membership in the Tracy City Street Rodders. He also loved cooking, grilling and short trips to go camping. Mr. Burnette loved off roading as well and was instrumental with the Coalmont OHV Park. He was a Godly man and would volunteer at his church for anything. Mr. Burnette’s family was very important to him and he loved them dearly. Mr. Burnette is survived by his wife of 9 years, Carrie Burnette; mother, Judy Burnette; son, Cameron Elsea; daughter, Kaila Elsea; sister, Jennifer (Donnie) Meeks; nephews, Justin (Katie) Meeks and children, Jade and Jase, and Colton Meeks, who both referred to Mr. Burnette as Uncle Bubba. Visitation with the family was on Monday, Sept. 20, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services were be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Robison officiating. Burial followed at Pelham Church of Christ Cemetery.
