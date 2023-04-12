Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-728-7577 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
William Michael "Mike" Ewton, age 72 of Manchester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 1, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Mike was born on Dec. 10, 1950 in Sequatchie County TN to his late parents, William Reece Ewton and Maxine Estelle Spangler Ewton. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, Lora Austin Ewton and Grady B. Ewton, Ethel and Hugh Spangler; aunt, Wanda Ewton Johnson and cousins, Marilyn Turner Webb and Raymond "Shang" Spangler, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Janice Weldin Ewton; son, James Reece (Kristy) Ewton; granddaughter, Madelyn Rae Ewton; devoted sister, Regenia (Donnie) Moore; uncle Grady Ewton and aunt Bobbie Ewton; uncle Johnny (Judy) Ewton; cousins, Dianne Fletcher, Pam Baker, Wanda Spangler Rawlings, Bryan Ewton, Cindy Land, Frankie Ewton, Jerry Spangler, Gary Spangler; nieces, Misty Patton and Michelle Sidney; nephew, Mike Moore. Mr. Ewton was a Tennessee Licensed Electrician. He served his country in the U.S. Army National Guard and was also a strong advocate for marijuana legalization. Mike will be greatly missed but never forgotten by his family and friends. The family wishes to thank Mike's entire care team from Tennessee Oncology, Tullahoma (Dr. Eze) and Ascension Mid-Town Nashville (Dr. Abbas) and his caring nurses at Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital. Per Mike's wishes, no service will be held. Contributions in Mike's name may be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network or St. Jude's Research Hospital.
Ewton Funeral Home & Cremation Center in charge of arrangements.
