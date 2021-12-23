Erik Monier Elgouhary, 46, of Manchester unexpectedly passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. Family and friends are devastated by the sudden loss.
A graduate of Coffee County Central High School, Erik was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico to parents Mahmoud Elgouhary of Alexandria, Egypt and Mary Beth (Tucker) Elgouhary of Albuquerque. Throughout his life Erik lived in Albuquerque, Atlanta, and Tennessee, but New Mexico was where he felt most at home. Despite living hundreds of miles apart, Erik had a very close relationship with his mother Mary Beth and sister Michelle, and shared their unique sense of humor and passion for New Mexican green chile.
Erik cherished time spent with his many close friends and loved ones and was a devoted father, son, brother, and uncle. Friends say he had a generous heart and a ready listening ear. Erik was funny, charming, and according to his daughter Taylor, a really good dancer.
Erik enjoyed traveling, bartending, music, and cooking, but his greatest love in life was his children. Daughter Taylor says Erik encouraged them to explore their interests and follow their dreams, whatever they might be. Son Trey describes his dad as someone who was a good arguer, adventurous, and always interested in learning new things.
Erik was an avid sports fan of the Titans, Dallas Cowboys, Preds, and Florida State Seminoles, but his favorite teams were whichever ones his kids were playing on. He spent many nights and afternoons on the sidelines (LOUDLY) cheering on his sons’ many football and soccer teams over the years and was always ready with words of encouragement for any player who needed it. He rarely missed a game, practice or performance and was proud of all of his children and their achievements.
Erik had many interests and talents, and throughout his adult life worked in fields that allowed him to showcase his strong interpersonal skills. He traveled the country as a supervisor for Progress Rail Services until deciding in 2020 that it was time to make a change and start doing more of the things he’d always wanted to do. At the top of that list was spending more time with his children, so Erik left the railroad career and went back to work for old friends Kim and Johnny Dolan at their bar in Franklin.
Erik made the most of this decision during the last two years of his life. He and daughter Taylor traveled to Colorado together in 2020, and he and son Trey began coaching for Coffee County Soccer League. Together they coached spring and fall seasons of 2021 with plans to continue next spring.
Brittany Howell, whose daughter Sadie played on Team Elgouhary both seasons shared, “He was the best coach for those little kids. The first season (as a new coach) he kind of got the kids no one picked, and he encouraged them every practice and never let them feel down after all the losses, and that last game of the season they won, and it was an awesome moment. Sadie loved him as a coach and her friend. His love for the game and those kids will live on in Sadie’s heart most definitely. He made her believe she could, and she did.”
Erik is survived by his four children, Taylor Elgouhary, Justin Elgouhary, Trey Elgouhary, and Ayden Howell; his mother, Mary Beth El Gouhary; his sister, Michelle Mortimer; sister-in-law Valerie; brother, Shane Elgouhary; nephews, Steven Ziff, Caison and Jaxen Elgouhary; and his loving, extended family in Egypt. Erik was preceded in death by his father, Mahmoud Elgouhary, and brother, Steven Mortimer.
In addition to his traditional family, Erik leaves behind too many wonderful longtime friends to name for fear of leaving anyone out (but you know who you are); his dog, Mike; and his “other” family that he remained close with post-divorce: ex-wife, Julie; Carol, the mother-in-law he refused to give up; brother and sisters-in-law (AKA partners in crime) Bryan, Lynn, and Amanda; father-in-law, Danny, whose opinion and advice he valued; and niece and nephews Bryanna, John, Landon, Vince, and Jamison, to whom he will always be Uncle Erik.
Arrangements for a celebration of life will be determined at a later date, and the family asks that those who wish to do so remember Erik by practicing kindness, making time now to do what is important to them, and by holding their friends and family close.