Ms. Vicki Lynn Orr, 64, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at the NHC of Tullahoma nursing home. She was born in Manchester, on July 5, 1957. She was a member of the Church of Christ and a loan officer at AEDC Credit Union up until her health declined. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Carrick; doting grandparents, R.I. “Buck” Riddle and Lillie Thaxton Riddle. She is survived by her mother, Gwendolyn Riddle Carrick; a host of loving cousins and many friends. The family would like to recognize the staff at NHC and Compassus Hospice Care for their care of Vicki. Funeral services will be held noon Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Minister Ralph Hart officiating with burial to follow in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation was 11a.m. – noon Wednesday at Central Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Missionary Fund at the Red Hill Church of Christ or the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
<<<Central Funeral Home >>>