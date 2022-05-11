Funeral services for Mr. Sammy Michael Parham, age 74 of Manchester, were conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 2, at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial followed in Forest Mill Cemetery. The family received friends from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, at the funeral home. Mr. Parham passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 in Manchester. Sammy was born in Crossville on June 23, 1947, the son of the late Claude and Mary Jane Parham. He was a heavy equipment operator for many years. Sammy enjoyed hunting in his spare time. Whether it was squirrels, deer, rabbits, or raccoons, you could always find Sammy outside hunting. He was also a very good dog trainer, but most importantly, family was the number one thing in Sammy’s life. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Sammy is also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna Parham; brother, Joe Parham; sister, Carolyn Bush. He is survived by his daughter, Barbara Hyde (Ronnie); son, Michael Phillips; brothers, Sidney, Donnie, Gary, and Terry Parham; sister, Reta Parham; grandchildren, Chris Duke, Lindsey Duke, Danielle Phillips, and Heather Payne; great-grandchildren, Corbin, Landry, Spencer, Victoria, Chelsea, Rachel, and Haley; 5 great-great-grandchildren. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
<<<Coffee County Funeral Chapel>>>>