Funeral Services for Mr. Gene Parker, age 85, of Manchester, were conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 5, at Manchester Funeral Home. The family received friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Mr. Parker passed from this life at St. Thomas Rutherford on May 30, 2021. Gene was born in the Noah community of Coffee County to the late H.T and Elizabeth Parker. He also lived in Beechgrove community for many years. Gene enjoyed reading his bible where he would read seven chapters a day. He enjoyed spending time doing yard work and sitting on his porch. Gene was a devoted husband and friend to many. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, James Parker and Billy Parker. He is survived by his loving wife, Glenda Parker; several nieces, and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Main Street Church of Christ.
