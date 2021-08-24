Mrs. Elizabeth Antoinette “Anne” Parker, age 79, of Manchester, passed from this life on Monday, August 16, 2021, in Murfreesboro. Mrs. Parker was born on Oct. 26, 1941, in the Gossburg community of Beechgrove, to her late parents Earl McKinley Parker and Elizabeth Jernigan Burks. She worked in Murfreesboro as an office and dental assistant for over 25 years and in later years worked as a childcare provider in Manchester. Mrs. Parker was of the Christian faith. Mrs. Parker is survived by her children, Nicky (Yvette) Lowe of Hillsboro, Yvonne (Mark) Norton of Beechgrove, and Yvette (Kent) McQuiston of Florida; sister, Beverly Parker of Beechgrove; grandchildren, John Montgomery, Nichole Baldwin, Hannah David, and Nina McKnight; great grandchildren, Brooke Green, Pearce and Roxxy David, Harrison and Vivian Montgomery, Bently Rife, and Bryleigh Baldwin. Visitation with the family was on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. following visitation at Beechgrove Cemetery in Beechgrove, TN, with Pastor Ron Bevels officiating. John Montgomery, Jimmy Harrell, Jonathan Jernigan, Ashley Bowen, Kenneth Vassar, Dakota Baldwin, Terry Baldwin, Cory Brady, Timmy Page, and Jeff Jones will serve as active pallbearers. James W. Jernigan and Maurice Boyd Jernigan will serve as honorary pallbearers.
