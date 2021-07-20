Mr. Jerry Jackson Payne, age 85, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Manchester. Mr. Payne was born in Chattanooga, to his late parents Jack and Louise Payne. He was a 1953 graduate of Chattanooga High School and then went to serve in the United States Army as a paratrooper of the 508th Airborne Regimental Combat Team from 1953 until 1956. After serving our country, he went to the University of Chattanooga and graduated in 1959. Mr. Payne was a long time employee of Arnold Engineering Development Center (AEDC) from 1962 until 1996. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Connie Janey and his second wife, Elizabeth Payne. Mr. Payne is survived by sons, Bruce and Bryan Payne; daughter, Kathy Payne; sister, Shirley Downs; several nieces and nephews. Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday July 22, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. A private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Coffee County Humane Society.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>