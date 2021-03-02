A celebration of life for Ms. Harriett LaVerne Perkins, age 54, of Manchester was conducted from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Ms. Perkins passed from this life suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at her residence in Manchester. Harriett was born in Chattanooga on Jan. 19, 1967, the daughter of James Perkins. She grew up in Warren County and graduated from Warren County High School. She was a God-fearing woman and a member of Lane Street Church of Christ. Harriett was a hard worker who loved animals and had a green thumb. She could make any house a home, and she was an excellent cook. Harriett was a wonderful friend to many, and she was the best mother in the world. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Harriett is preceded in death by one brother, Todd McArthur Perkins. She is survived by her loving husband of 16 years and lifelong best friend, Grady Battles; sons, Ishmael James Lamin and Trevor Lynn McArthur Battles and wife, Christina; daughters, Shawnda Rosay Danielle Wiley and husband, Gregory Stephen, Jr. and Victoria Lynnette TreVay Battles; grandchildren, Aliviyah Wiley, Gregory Wiley III, Elijah Wiley, and Niklaus Wiley; special furbaby, Isaac Lewis Perkins; father, James Perkins.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel