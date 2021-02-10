Marilyn Patricia Peters was born on April 7, 1937, in Chicago to the late Robert H. and Irene E. Hensel Rollins. She was a member of the Bell Springs United Methodist Church in the Noah community and was a retired CPA for Housholder & Artman. Ms. Marilyn was a member of Beta Sigma Fi and the Golden Retrievers Rescuers. She loved to travel, especially on Earth watch trips and for archaeological digs. In addition to her parents, Ms. Marilyn is preceded in death by her husband, Carroll E. Peters and brother, Robert H. Rollins, II. She is survived by her children, Matthew Peters and his wife, Kathy Pinnell, and Ami Bird; grandchildren, Katrina Brown and her husband, Daniel, Erik Peters, Kurt Peters, and Adam Lucas; great grandchild, Hadleigh Brown, and one on the way; special daughter, Tammy G. Duncan; special granddaughter, Vanessa Reynolds; and special friend and caretaker, Velvet Holmes. A celebration of Ms. Marilyn’s life will be held at a later date.
