Rodney Peterson, more known simply as Rod (or Mustang), passed away from this earth on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford hospital in Murfreesboro, at the age 77 years, 4 months, and 22 days. Rod loved spending time with his family and caring for and riding his horses. Nothing made him happier than sharing his love for horses with family and telling a good story at dinnertime. Rod traveled the country many times over as a truck driver for nearly 60 years. During his travels, Rod, who never met a stranger, made countless friends from coast to coast. Rod is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy Lovell Peterson; one son, Scott Peterson and his wife, Khristi; one daughter, LeAnna Brown; grandchildren, Josh Peterson and his wife, Holly, Dale Peterson, Lee Brown and his wife, Margaret; great grandchildren, Cole Fowler, Gracie Fowler, and Allison Brown; special niece, Michelle Phillips; and a host of friends. Rod is preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Virginia Lovell and son-in-law, Ken Brown. No services are planned at this time due to Covid.
Manchester Funeral Home