Betty Gale Peterson, age 72, of Tullahoma went to be with her heavenly father Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. She was born Nov. 24, 1949 in Tullahoma to the late Haskell and Emma Lindsey. Betty was a member of First Baptist Church of Tullahoma. She devoted her life to Christ and served Him by visiting the elderly in nursing homes. In her spare time she enjoyed riding her bicycle. There will be no services. Betty is survived by her son, John Coffelt; and grandsons, Chase and Sean Coffelt. Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
