On June 1, 2021, the Lord called home Mark Edwin Petty as he was surrounded by his loving family. Mark was born on March 11, 1961 in Manchester, and retired from Batesville Casket Company on Jan. 1, 2019 after 35 years of service. He enjoyed time with his family and friends. He loved Nascar racing, hunting and fishing. He also took great pride in caring for his lawn and garden. Mr. Petty was preceded in death by his father, Charles "Chuck" Petty; grandparents, Dewey and Willie Mae Petty & Dave and Pauline Harris. Mark is survived by, loved and adored by his wife of 41 1/2 years, Kava Petty. Mark and Kava also raised two sons, Phillip (Ivy) Petty and Christopher Petty. Mark was the most admired Pa to his grandchildren, Bradley (Taylor) Tobitt, Joshua Tobitt, Blythe (Brandon Presley) Petty, Adam Petty and Brynlee Petty. He was also a proud great grandfather to Carson and Gage Presley. Mark was raised by remarkable parents, Steve and Joyce Knight. He is also survived by his loving mother-in-law, Rebecca Harryman. The family will receive friends on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Visitation was held Saturday, June 5, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial followed in Concord Cemetery in Tullahoma.
<<<Central Funeral Home>>>