Funeral services for Ms. Harriett Diane Petty, age 76 of Manchester, were conducted on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Dana Brooks officiating. Burial was followed in the Wesley Chapel cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Friday, Jan. 1 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home and from 11 a.m. until time of service on Saturday. Ms. Petty passed away on Tuesday at Bailey Manor in Manchester. Ms. Petty was born on Dec. 11, 1944, in Viola, Tenn. to the late Louie Brown and Doris Mae Stone Fry. She volunteered at the Arts Center in Manchester and attended the First United Methodist Church in Manchester. Ms. Petty loved all animals, tame and wild, especially cats. Ms. Petty was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. In addition to her parents, Ms. Petty is preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Petty; brothers, Ronald, David and Neil Fry; great granddaughter, Renli Jo Reynolds. She is survived by her sons, John David Toliver and his wife, Mary, and Jason Petty and his wife, Hope; grandchildren, Kaitlin Gevedon, Kali Conner, Krysten Toliver, Kamryn Toliver, Loralei Petty, and James Petty; great grandchildren, Kylan Conner, Millie Conner, Landry Gevedon, Baker Reynolds, and Dawson Reynolds; sister, Sharon Bailey; nieces, Karen Fry, Sharla Hoffman; nephew, Randy Bailey. The family would like to thank the staff of Bailey Manor for their loving and compassionate care of their mother. In lieu of flowers, the family strongly suggests that donations be made to the Coffee County Humane Society. The family also stresses the wearing of masks and social distancing during your time at the funeral home.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>