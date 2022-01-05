The partial owner of a piece of property being used by the Coffee County Conference Center is asking that his suit against the various governing bodies connected to the center be moved outside the county.
Knoxville-area developer Wayne Lance contends that the Manchester City Attorney has undue influence in Coffee County in part because he is the son of the late and well-respected Tennessee Judge, Gerald Ewell, Sr., who recently passed.
Lance believes that Ewell’s influence and popularity will inhibit his ability to get an impartial hearing regarding sanctions imposed against Ewell because he has undue influence in the community.
Lance’s petition says that a judgment award in this matter may result in as much as $1M and a jury of Coffee County taxpayers may be reluctant to grant such an award since they as taxpayers will ultimately pay the judgment amount.
Part of Lance’s petition further alleges that at the Nov. 2 Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting, Lance spoke and requested of the Board that his Reverse Condemnation issues be referred for mediation.
“City Attorney, Gerald Ewell, Junior, responded to Lance’s comments to the Board by making dishonest statements to the Board and to the public and to the press,” the motion reads.
It further states that, “Ewell’s statement that Lance has not paid real estate taxes that he owed over 20 years was a dishonest statement … and that Ewell’s dishonest public statement that Lance had not paid his taxes will prejudice a jury pool.”
Lance is also seeking further action against Ewell concerning those statements that will be the premise of a Tennessee Rule 11 Motion.