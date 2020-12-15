Mrs. Glenna Lee Featherston Poff, age 84, of Manchester, passed from this life on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Murfreesboro. Mrs. Poff was born in Manchester, to her late parents Lawrence Hardin Featherston and Amanda Beula Burger Featherston. She was the executive director of the Manchester Housing Authority up until her retirement. In her free time, she very much enjoyed cooking, caring for her grandchildren, travelling, and loved watching UT Football, Titans Football, and Atlanta Braves Baseball. Mrs. Poff was a faithful member of the East Main St. Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Poff and brothers, Wayne and Jimmy Featherston. Mrs. Poff is survived by two sons, Kevin (Simonne) William Poff and Russell (Gina) Brent Poff; daughter, Lori (Nelson) Watson; grandchildren, Hillary (Anthony) Reed, Jordan (Tiffany) Watson, Grayson Poff, Aubri Poff, Weston Poff, Hunter Poff, Connor Poff, and Olivia Poff; great grandchildren, Taylor Blair, Madelyne Watson, and Emma, Noralee, and Isaac Reed. Funeral services were conducted on Tuesday, Dec, 15, at 2 p.m. at East Main St. Church of Christ in Manchester, with Bill Hollins and Alan Adams officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Stones River Manor or the Manchester Arts Center.
Central Funeral Home