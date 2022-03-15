Graveside services will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Garden in Tullahoma on Friday, March 18 at 2 p.m. for Carolyn Bramblett Powers, 88, of Columbia, Miss., who passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. She was born Aug. 17, 1932. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Powers; father, Wyndell Bramblett; mother, Maultie Garrison Bramblett; brother, John Bramblett (Betty T.); sisters, Helen Brown (Harold M.) and Wynella Badgett (Chuck). She is survived by her sons, Blair Powers (Irene) of Columbia, Miss. and Ian Powers of Alvin, Texas; daughter, Grace Slataper (Bill) of Cleveland, Texas; brother, Jim Bramblett (Betty J.) of Hillsboro; sister, Birdie Elam (Joe) of Frankfort, Ky.; grandsons, Brian Kowis (Sabita), Adam Powers (Katherine); granddaughters, Traci Wodahl (Jim), Elizabeth Haddox (Kevin); great-grandchildren, Michael Wodahl, Abby Wodahl, Finley Haddox, Eleanor Haddox, Jacob Haddox; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Disease Research at www.alz.org.
