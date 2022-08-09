Mr. Jerry Ray Prater, age 74, of Beechgrove, TN, passed from this life on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home. Mr. Prater was born in Woodbury to his late parents Joe L. Prater and Ona Nadine Pitts Prater. He worked full time for Cummins Signs in Murfreesboro for 25 years, while also row-cropping soy beans with his brother Lannie, wife, son and also grew pepper for several years afterwards. After retiring from Cummins, he and his wife started 4-J Chair Shop where they built hand-made rocking chairs, ladder backs and several other types of chairs with the help of son Jr., sister-in-law Pam, and later on son, Jeffery. Little did they know that their business would thrive for 32+ years. He was a member of the Iconium Church of Christ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Lavada Duggin and Cathy Crouch; brothers, Lannie Prater and Dwaine Prater. Mr. Prater is survived by his wife, Joyce Prater; sons, JR (Rhonda) Prater and Jeffery (Heather) Prater; grandchildren, Kierstyn Prater, Amelia Prater, Paisley Prater, and Tori Prater. Visitation was held Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were held Sunday, July 31, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial followed in Duncan Cemetery in the Goose Pond Community.