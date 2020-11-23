Funeral Services for Mrs. Lucille Evangeline Prater, age 92, of Manchester, were held on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 2 p.m. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jake Dorak officiating. The family received friends from noon until the time of the service at the funeral home. Entombment followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Prater passed away peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020 at her daughter’s residence in Murfreesboro. Lucille was born in Rock Island on Jan. 3, 1928 to the late Robert and Inez Hash. She was a lifelong member of the First Baptist Church in Manchester where she was part of a ladies harmonizing group. Lucille worked for many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse at the Coffee County Hospital and then at the medical office of Dr. Albert Brandon until her retirement. She loved to tend to her flower beds and enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered as loving mother and GG (great-grandmother). In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her first husband, Gene Morgan; husband, Boyd Prater; son, Gene Morgan, Jr.; step- sons, Bruce Prater and Mark Prater; step-daughter, Patti Prater; four brothers, R.T. Hash, Charles Hash, Miller Hash and Edgar Hash; three sisters, Mary Mason, Irene Mazzola, and Jesse Lee Thurlow. She is survived by two daughters, Suzanne Brandon and Mary Jo O’Neal; step-daughter, Susan McLockin; daughter-in-law, Virginia Morgan; five grandchildren, Justin O’Neal (Sara), Monica Frideczky (Tim), Meredith Cater (Jason), Melissa Deuermeyer (Jason), Stacey Hood (Ted)and Gina Meline (Jeremy); step-grandchildren, Christy Prater, Bruce Wayne Prater (Lisa), Shelley Jones (Ernie), Craig Jones (April) and Ashley Prater; 26 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
