The Lord brought an angel, mother, grandmother and sister home Sunday, Nov. 9, 2020 with the passing of long-time Manchester resident, Joyce Ann Prather. Ms. Prather was born in Somerset, Ky. on Aug. 22, 1944 to her parents, the late Ernest and Zula Holder. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers, Jack Holder and Ernest Holder, Jr. and two sisters, Virginia Finkbiner and Nellie Culp. Ms. Prather is survived by her brother, Huey Holder; son, Joey Prather; granddaughter, Addison Prather; daughter in law, Stephanie Prather. Ms. Prather was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Somerset, Ky. Many folks remember Ms. Prather from Crockett’s restaurant where she spent many years bringing smiles and laughter to Manchester residents and repeat travelers. Grace and kindness should fill all our heart as they did Ms. Prather. Family received friends Thursday, Nov. 12, from noon until 1 p.m. at Central Funeral Home. Funeral services were conducted Thursday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial followed in Manchester City Cemetery. In lieu of the Coronavirus health crisis, the family requests all visitors to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.
