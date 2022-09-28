Firetrucks, police cars and even a helicopter were on hand for the return of Coffee County’s annual Preparedness Day Saturday Sept. 17 at the former Southern Family Market Parking Lot.
Allen Lendley. director of Coffee County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, said the event was traditionally hosted annually, but 2022 was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began that the event has been able to be held.
“This is Preparedness Day, September is National Preparedness Month,” Lendley said. “This is just an event to show off all the public safety equipment and let people come out and take a look at who is working for them in emergencies.”
Lendley said it is important that all Coffee County residents be prepared for an emergency situation.
“Everybody needs to understand that in a disaster you need to be prepared and you may not get help immediately, depending on the situation,” he said. “So you kind of need to be self-reliant for a little bit.”
Lindley said during Preparedness Day, families can bring their children out to meet and talk with first responders and see their equipment up close.
“It is really good for the kids to be able to see the fire trucks and the police cars and actually meet and greet with the firefighters and police officers, so it makes them a little less scared should they be in a situation to walk up to one,” he said.
The Coffee County Rescue Squad was also on hand with some of their equipment for the event.
Assistant Chief Jamie McCullough said the volunteer-organization will celebrate its 60th anniversary next year.
“Everybody on our squad is all volunteer and everybody there loves doing what they are doing,” he said. “We have about 20 volunteers.
McCullough said Coffee County Rescue Squad does search and rescue operations both on land and in the water, as well as high-angle rescues for those who have fallen of cliffs.
“We go to Short Springs, Rutledge Falls, Old Stone Fort Park and anything that involves the water,” he said.
McCullough said the group has a meeting every third Tuesday of the month, and anyone who would like to join can attend the meeting.
Deputy Sheriff SRO Officer Scott Steele said the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department was happy to see Preparedness Day return after its COVID-19 induced hiatus.
“We were invited to come out to it and we jumped on it,” Steele said. “Sheriff (Chad) Partin was really excited about having us come out here today.”
Steele said events like Preparedness Day are important because it reminds people that first responders are there to help.