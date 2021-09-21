Obit Presley.jpg

Bobby “Bug” Presley age 52, passed from this life on Aug. 31, 2021 while at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville. He worked in general labor and was self-employed prior to his extended illness. He is preceded in death by his biological father, Bobby Thomas; adoptive father, Lillard Presley and step father, Owen Smith. He leaves to mourn his passing and cherish his memories his children, Casey, Lillard, Dakota, Damian, Bobby, Cierra and Tommy Presley; 3 grandchildren; mother, Evelyn Smith; sisters, Bobbie Cyree of Estill Springs, Robbie Hegwood of Manchester; brother, Michael Thomas of Arkansas and extended family and friends. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday Oct. 2, 2021 at 1 p.m., at Homeland Baptist Church 307 West Grundy Street Tullahoma.

