John,
I was disappointed with the article printed last week for several reasons, the first of which is that no one contacted me for input before printing the misinformation. I have been actively working with and even pushing my contractor for the numbers to get started on this project sooner than later, but I can only go as quickly as they are able to proceed. I started getting bids again this past March, and unfortunately it just takes time, especially on the tail end of a pandemic and in the middle of a time where materials are scarce and availability of labor is a challenge. In an effort to make the best use of the wait time involved, we contacted tourism to get approval for a mural to be done alongside the building's improvements. It is disheartening to me that Alderman Nickels would make such negative, misinformed statements about the building during a meeting and subsequently refuse to let me explain to him, via phone, where I actually am in the process. The building does not have "large holes in the roof", nor is it "condemnable" or "crumbling." I've had multiple contractors attest to it's structural stability, and I also had an engineer look at it a couple of years ago. It obviously needs a lot of work, including plans for a new roof, all of which are being accounted for in my current quote. This has also been broken down in detail for the codes department in my letter of support for the TN Downtown grant process. The city codes department is, and has been, aware of where I am with this project. It is my wish to make 125 E Main St. a usable and attractive place in Manchester, but unfortunately a project like this takes time, money and patience. I can assure you that the pettiness and negativity of some of the city's leadership, along with the negligence in what is printed by the Manchester Times, is by far more unattractive to this city than an empty building waiting to be remodeled.
Lana Sain
Sewanee, TN