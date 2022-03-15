Funeral services for Donnie Edward Quinn, age 46 of Manchester, was conducted on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial immediately followed in the Hopewell cemetery. Visitation with the family was held on Saturday from 6 – 8 p.m. and on Sunday from noon until time of service. Donnie passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, March 7. Donnie was born on Sept. 18, 1975, to the late William Terry Quinn and Josephine Marie Floyd Smith, in Wayne County, MI. He enjoyed working out and watching TN Titans football and the UT Vols football, but his greatest joy came from spending time with his grandchildren. Donnie had recently been attending church at the Living Word church in McMinnville with his mother, Josephine. Along with his mother, Josephine, Donnie is survived by his daughters, Breanna Quinn (Gary Dodson), and Brittany Spears (Will); grandchildren, Kayden, Rylan, and Kylie Dodson; sister, Kelly Cassel (Eric); nieces, Katelyn Carben, and Abigail Cassel; nephew, William Quinn; extended family members and a host of friends. Online condolences and memories can be shared at
