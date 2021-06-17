Manchester Recreation Commission welcomed during the June 10 meeting the new Parks and Recreation Department assistant director Becki Johnson, of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation.
“I am really excited to join you all here in Manchester,” Johnson said. “It’s a great community.”
Johnson said that she has been in the field on one form or another ever since she was in high school.
“She has a lot to bring to our programs and a lot of experience in things that we probably need some work in,” said board member Dr. Prater Powell.
Johnson will start July 1 the same time Parks and Recreation Director AJ Fox takes the helm.
Also during the meeting, the commission recognized outgoing Director Bonnie Gamble.
“You’ve all been such a pleasure to work with,” Gamble told the commission. “I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish what I’ve accomplished without you.”
Gamble said that the commission has always supported her and forwarded the department’s vison.
“We have so much to be proud of. The future is wide open,” Gamble said.