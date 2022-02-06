The Red Raiders faced off against Warren County and Rockvale this past weekend.
In an overtime nail-biter against Warren County, Coffee County proved to be strong as they won with a final score of 50-46.
Connor Shemwell and Phineas Rollman saved the game after regulation, with Rollman sinking a basket from the charity line, and Shemwell draining a three.
The Rockvale game was even more in favor of the Red Raiders as they tore through the competition with a 55-42 score.
Dayne Crosslin, Jackson Shemwell, and Brady Nugent were at the top of the scoreboard in this game.
