Mr. Bobby Fay Reed, age 90, of Tullahoma, passed from this life on Friday, Oct. 22, in Tullahoma. Mr. Reed was born in Shelbyville, to his late parents Enos Reed and Avis Coats Reed. He worked in manufacturing all his life up to his retirement. Mr. Reed was an avid antique collector and also a Hot Wheels collector. He always had a story to tell and adored being around his kids and grandkids. Mr. Reed also loved gardening and loved watching and feeing birds. He was also a patriotic person and loved the American Bald Eagle. Mr. Reed was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Joann Reed; sons, Mitchell (Patricia Barrentine) and Rodney Reed; brothers, Herbert, James, and Donnie Reed; sisters, Nellie Smith and Betty Peek. Mr. Reed is survived by a daughter, Angelia Reed; brothers, William (Penny) Reed, Howard (Peggy) Reed, and Ross (Linda) Reed; grandchildren, Eric (Deanna) Reed, Teresa (Stephanie) Reed, and Joshua (Holly) Reed; great grandchildren, Ryan Reed, Hailey Reed, Jason R. Reed, Ethan Reed, Jason D. Reed, and Rayleigh Reed; two great great grandchildren. Visitation with the family was held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Burial was place at Olive Cemetery in Elkhart, Ina., on Friday, Oct. 29, at noon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family for expenses.
