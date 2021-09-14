Funeral services for Mrs. Glenda Darlene Tuck Reed, age 58 of Manchester, were conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial followed in Bethany Cemetery. The family received friends from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the funeral home. The pallbearers for the service will include Curtis Reed, Casey Reed, Allen Reed, Terry Reed, Johnny Stevens, David Rinderknecht, and Gary Clevenger. Mrs. Reed passed from this life on Friday, September 3, 2021, at St. Thomas – West in Nashville, TN. Glenda was born in Manchester on July 26, 1963, the daughter of James and Novella Tuck. She was a teacher for many years before becoming a cook. She was a loving and devoted grandmother who loved to play with her grandchildren. Glenda enjoyed crocheting and making baby quilts. During the summer she was always at the ballfields watching or coaching her daughter in softball. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Glenda is preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Tuck; grandson, Riley Tuck; brothers, Elmer Swann and Russell Tuck; sister, Sandra Gail Swann. She is survived by her parents, James and Novella Tuck; beloved husband of 4 years, Tim Reed; sons, Casey Reed (Amanda), Curtis Reed, and Harley Tuck; daughters, Marie Reed, Katie Tuck, and Samantha “Sassy” Anderson; brothers, Donnie Tuck and Eric Swann; sisters, Elaine Raby (Jimmy), Shirley Sellers (Terry), and Crystal Rinderknecht (David); ten grandchildren.
