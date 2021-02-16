Konda Sue Blakley Reid, age 84, passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Born July 29, 1936 to John Hamilton Blakley and Edith Pearl Stonecipher Blakley in Scott County, Tenn. Sue was a graduate of Huntsville High School and Tennessee Technological University. She was an Educator in Manchester, TN at Westwood Elementary School for 27 years, and a member of First United Methodist Church, Manchester. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Clifton Blakley, Clendon Blakley, Alton Blakley, Norvan Blakley, and sisters Iris Jeffers and Naomi Byrd. She is survived by her husband Jerry Reid, sons Blake (Jenny) Reid and Brad (Heather) Reid. Grandchildren Katie Reid, Ryan Reid, Elizabeth Reid, and Benjamin Reid. Brother Arvis Blakley and many nieces and nephews. The memorial service was held 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 6, at First United Methodist Church, Manchester with Rev Randy Brown officiating. Visitation with the family was Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The service was at the church. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sue Reid, please visit Tribute Store
<<<Murfreesboro Funeral Home>>>