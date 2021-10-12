Funeral service for Mrs. Sharlie Sue St John Rein, age 86, of Fayetteville, will be Oct. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Higgins Funeral Home with Bro. Ben Bailey officiating. Visitation with the family was on Oct. 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Higgins Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Morrison Cemetery. Sue was born on February 20, 1935, on a rural farm in Warren County, Tennessee to Charles and Lila Jarrell St. John. Sue spent her early childhood in McMinnville. In the 1950's her family moved to Oak Ridge where she graduated from high school. Sue graduated from Middle Tennessee College in 1958 with a business degree. She passed away on Oct. 6, 2021. Sue was most passionate about caring for others, especially children. After spending 16 years as a stay-at-home mom, she went back to work in early childhood care where she spent her most rewarding career taking care of babies and toddlers both in a daycare setting and privately. She was also a substitute teacher and volunteer in the Lincoln County School System for several years. Sue loved crochet and knitting and was a perfectionist when it came to her craft. She loved reading all kinds of books and especially her Bible. Sue was preceded in death by her father, Charles; her mother, Lila; and brother, Tommy. She is survived by her husband Thomas of Fayetteville; son Clark and his wife, Louise of Ottawa, Kan.; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rein-Dix and her husband Derek of Lawrence, Kan., and Liam, Ragan, and Briley Rein of Ottawa, Kan.; close friends, Jerry and Sheila Cartwright; and her beloved dog, Chris. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Lincoln County Imagination Library, P.O. Box 914, Fayetteville, TN 37334.
