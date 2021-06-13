The next Coffee County Retired Teachers quarterly meeting will be Tuesday, June 15, at 11 a.m. at the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center.
Any new retiree of the three Coffee County school systems is invited to attend. This includes both teacher certified professionals and extended support professionals (all staff.) New retirees will receive a free lunch in honor of their retirement. There is no time limit for retirees to be eligible for the free lunch. All first time attendees will be recognized and honored. Retirees from any system in the state are eligible, as well as retirees from other states.
The Coffee County Retired Teachers Association met Sept. 8, 2020 at the Manchester Coffee County Convention Center, after cancelling the June 2020 meeting due to member COVID-19 concerns. Each retiree is important to continue the fight to keep our Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System financially sound (it is in the top five in the nation for total fund balance and responsible investing), add to our annual cost of living increase, and add to our group insurance benefits and other benefits the Tennessee Retired Teachers Association now enjoy. TRTA is the only organization lobbying on Capitol Hill for you. TRTA is also entirely managed by former teachers, excluding a few office staff.
To reserve your free lunch, please contact Betty West, CCRTA Membership Chairman, phone 931.455.1653 or email bcjwest246@gmail.com or Pat Barton, email pbarton1@charter.net. Head count for the lunches is needed by the end of Friday, June 11.