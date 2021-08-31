George Thomas Reynolds, age 75, of Manchester, passed away following a brief illness on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. Born July 3, 1946, to the late Arthur and Lillian Reynolds in Shelbyville, Tennessee, George devoted his life to being a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran who served in the Vietnam War and a member of the Lumley Stand Church of Christ of Manchester. In his spare time, he was an avid fisherman and beekeeper. He also enjoyed listening to country music and was a George Jones and Shania Twain fan. George will forever be remembered as a good, hardworking man that will be missed dearly by his loving family and friends. Other than his parents, he is preceded in death by three brother- in- laws; Billy Dennis, Richard Arnold and David Arnold and one sister-in- law, Linda Bush. Survivors include his wife of forty three years, Anna “Frankie” Reynolds; three sons, George (Jacque) Reynolds, Jr., Andy (Becky) Reynolds and Keven (Shannon) Reynolds; three brother, Taylor (Carol) Reynolds, Turley (Sara) Reynolds and Wayne (Deborah) Reynolds; one sister, Carolyn Dennis; seven grandchildren, Andrew (Candi) Reynolds, Ali (Josh) Clark, Anna Reynolds, Aiden Reynolds, Tyler Reynolds, Blake Reynolds and Ashley Reynolds; and five great grandchildren, Christian, Conner, Brighten, Camdyn and Callie. Visitation was held on Friday, Aug. 27, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel in Manchester. Funeral Services followed at 2 p.m. with Minister John Bush officiating. Internment followed at Welker Cemetery of the New Union Community. You may sign the online guestbook at www.coffeecountyfuneralchapel.com.
