Mrs. Linda Ann Rhoton, age 77, of Manchester, passed from this life on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Manchester. Mrs. Rhoton was born in Cannon County, to her late parents Joe and Ethel Cawthorn. She was a loving mother and caregiver for her family and was the best mother anyone could’ve asked for. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Rhoton; sister, Sandra Alford; and brother, Joe Cawthorn. Mrs. Rhoton is survived by a son, Steven Dee Rhoton, Manchester; daughters, Teresa Ann (Larry) Christian, Hillsboro, Vicky Diane (Mike) Curtiss and Renee Dawn Rhoton, both of Manchester; sister, Debbie Hill; grandchildren, Jennifer, Brandi, Jordan, Chris, Ashley, Cory, and Bailey; great grandchildren, Madison, Kailin, Brady, Andrew, Bentley, and Gatlynn. Visitation with the family was on Monday, Aug. 23, from noon until 2 p.m. at Central Funeral Home in Manchester. Funeral services were conducted immediately following visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Bro. Bill Rhoton officiating. Burial followed in Holland Hill Cemetery in Manchester.
