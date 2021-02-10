Funeral services for Ms. Patricia Diane Richardson, age 66 years, 6 months, and 14 days, of Manchester, were conducted on Friday, Feb. 5, at 11 a.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel with Tim McGehee officiating. Burial followed in the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family was held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. Ms. Richardson passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at Manchester Health and Rehab. Ms. Diane was born on July 19, 1954, to the late James T. and Peggy J. McCullough Richardson, in Manchester. She was a lab tech at the Coffee County Medical Center before her retirement. She attended the Grace Baptist Church in Tullahoma. Ms. Diane is survived by her brother, Doug Richardson and his wife, Penny; nieces, Katrina Wright and her husband, Jeff, and Jennifer Sublett and her husband, Guy; great nieces, Jayda Wright and Bailey Sublett, and great nephew, Brady Wright. Due to current issues, the Richardson family asks that all family members and friends wear a face mask and practice social distancing guidelines.
