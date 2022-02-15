Funeral services for Mr. Charles Edward “Buck Richardson, age 84 of Manchester, were conducted on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 1 p.m. in the Manchester Funeral Home chapel. Burial followed in the Asbury Cemetery. Visitation with the family was at 11 a.m. on Saturday until time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Richardson passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. “Buck” as he was fondly known as by family and friends, was born on April 16, 1937, to the late John Grover and Margaret Emmaline Travis Richardson, in Tullahoma. He served his country in the United States Air Force for twelve years. Buck was a game warden for the Tennessee Department of Wildlife and was a member of the local Masons and the American Legion. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially gardening, woodworking, fooling with animals, and spending time with family. In addition to his parents, Buck is preceded in death by his loving wife, Willadean Qualls Richardson; brothers, Pat, Sam, Tom, Robert, and John Bell Richardson, and sister, Dean Simpson. He is survived by his son, Steven Edward Richardson and his wife, Sue, and daughter, Barbara Lynn Richardson; grandchildren, Jake Farrar, Haley and Hannah Richardson, and Colin Baker; sister, Peggy Richardson; several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a host of friends.
