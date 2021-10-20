Graveside services for Mrs. Amanda Sue Riddle, age 45 of Manchester, were conducted on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m. in the Hopewell cemetery in Manchester. Visitation with the family was held on Thursday from noon until 2 p.m. at Manchester Funeral Home. The family will go in procession to the cemetery after the visitation. Amanda passed away on Monday, Oct. 11 at TriStar StoneCrest Hospital in Smyrna, after an extended illness. Amanda was born on March 12, 1976, to Ms. Peggy Faye Smithey Gibby and the late James Morton Gibby, in Clarksville. She, and her family, are very active members of the Canvas Community Church in Manchester. Amanda loved everything makeup and hair styling. She is known as a hard worker and a loyal friend, loved by many. Amanda could always be seen with a smile, and it was said that her laughter was infectious and contagious. Some of her joyful hobbies included being outdoors, spending time with family and friends, and playing with the family cat, Wittles, and dogs, Roscoe and Coco Puffs. But Amanda’s greatest love is her son, Peyton and her loving husband, Chad. In addition to her husband of seven years, Chad, and her son, Peyton, Amanda is survived by her mother, Peggy Faye Gibby of Manchester; brother, Danny Wayne Gibby of Manchester; niece, Danielle Gibby; sister-in-law, Christina Ross and her husband, Frank; mother-in-law, Debbie Dickey; father-in-law, Lannis Riddle; several extended family members, and a host of friends.
<<<Manchester Funeral Home>>>