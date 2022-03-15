Ms. Brenda Jo Riddle, age 76 years, 11 months, and 1 day, was born on March 30, 1945, in Manchester, to the late Joe Dillard “J.D” and Jo Nell Crawford Riddle. She was the owner/operator of Interstate Liquors in Manchester. Brenda enjoyed playing cards, taking trips with family and friends, cooking for her family, and her flowers, especially her tulips. In addition to her parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her brother, Rodney N. Riddle, and brother-in-law, Mark Lundquist. She is survived by her son, Jeffery D. Ridner; daughter, Tammy Harrington and her husband, Richard; grandson, Nolan Ridner and his mother, Lindsay; brother, James D. Riddle and his wife, Pam; sisters Janice Riddle, and Lee Ann Riddle Lundquist; sister-in-law, Pam Riddle; special grand-dogs, Shelby and Bella; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a host of friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Manchester Funeral Home from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Brenda’s family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Alive Hospice for the excellent care they gave to their mother. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to: Alive Hospice & St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital In memory of Brenda
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Riddle family.