Mrs. Florence May Rigsby, age 85, of Morrison, passed from this life on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Rigsby was born in San Diego, Calif., to her late parents Marjorie Porter Buswell and Bruce DeJear McElwain. She was a music teacher at College Street Elementary School for 29 years until her retirement and was a faithful member of Shady Grove Baptist Church. Mrs. Rigsby had many hobbies including having a greenhouse and gardening, scrapbooking, and photographing anyone she was with. She also loved baking cakes and decorating cakes for everyone for various occasions, mostly birthdays. Mrs. Rigsby was a very patient person, very organized, and didn’t have a mean word about anyone. She was very much loved by her family and will be missed greatly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Rigsby; daughter, Donna Rigsby King; brother, Paul McElwain; sisters, Jeannie McElwain Brooks, Virginia McElwain Sanders, and Barbara McElwain Finkemeier. Mrs. Rigsby is survived by children, Sherrill (Ronnie) Teal, Morrison, Tenn.; Donald (Diane) Rigsby, Los Angeles, Calf.; Mickey King, Cornersville, Tenn.; David (Pat) McElwain, Cedar Hill, Texas; Carol (Bill) Smith, Cheyenne, Wyo., Kathy Guinn, Okmulgee, Okla.; grandchildren, Jennifer (Johnny) Cothran, Rover, Tenn.; Roger (Charity) Teal, Laverne, Okla.; AJ (Valerie) Teal, Morrison, Tenn.; Sam (Whitney) King, Tuscaloosa, Ala.; Sarah King, Cornersville, Tenn.; Kristen Rigsby, Los Angeles, Calif.; Michelle Rigsby, Los Angeles; great grandchildren, Bethany, Addison, and Laura Cothran; Luis, Felix, Mary Katherine and Luke Teal; Blake, Caroline and Beau Teal; Hunter and Madalyn Gatlin. Graveside services will be held at a later date.
