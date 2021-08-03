Mr. David Eugene Rinderknecht, age 67, of Manchester, passed from this life on Friday, July 23, 2021 surrounded by his family. David Was born on April 2, 1954 in Pekin, Ill. the son of the late Eugene and Patricia Rinderknecht. David was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. He has a passion for history, watching Alabama football, and most of all spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Valerie Sue. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Wendy Rinderknecht; three sons, David Rinderknecht (Crystal), Jason Rinderknecht, and John Rinderknecht; one daughter, Valerie Wimley (Tim); two sisters, Kathy Wright and LeAnn Bryson (Carl); 15 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life service was held Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Tullahoma. The family received guest at the church from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
<<<Coffee County Funeral Chapel>>>