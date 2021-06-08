Patricia “Patty” Ann Sisk Ritchie, age 68, of Manchester/Nashville passed away May 26, 2021. Patty was preceded in death by her parents Jenny Mae (Chamberlin) Sisk and Jesse L. Sisk, Manchester, and survived by her husband Alan L. Ritchie, Murfreesboro, brother Jackie L. Sisk, Manchester, sister Carol Long and brother-in-law, Dean Long, Anderson, SC, stepdaughter Monique Newkirk, stepson Shane Ritchie, sister-in-law, Sharon Smith, niece, Deana Green, nephews Alan Sisk, Jackson Sisk, Kevin Long, Timothy Long and a host of cousins and friends. Patty earned her B.S. and Masters’ degrees from MTSU. She had a fruitful career with Service Merchandise Company for over 20 years and created her own training and consulting business, Sisko LLC. She received numerous awards and accolades during her career and was on the board of directors for the Nashville Chapter of the Domestic Violence Intervention Center. The family will hold a private ‘Celebration of Life’ for her at her home in Murfreesboro. We invite you to donate to The Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.