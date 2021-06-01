Rebecca Jane "Beck" Ritchie, of Smithville, went peacefully home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning May 25, 2021, at age 61, surrounded by the love of her family. Beck was born on Oct. 23, 1959. She was a dedicated nurse working for many years at the Specialty Clinic in Smithville, a Sunday School teacher for 35 years, and a faithful member of New Life United Pentecostal Church. She married Steven Ritchie of Manchester on July 8, 1988. They enjoyed 33 wonderful years of marriage and together had two children: Seth Ritchie and Amy Lattimore. She was also a very proud “Nonnie” to one granddaughter: Norah Beck Lattimore. She spent her life shining the love of God on everyone around her. A faithful wife, gentle mama, caring sister, and loyal friend, she loved her family with all her heart. The youngest of seven children, one of her greatest joys was having the whole family together. She cared for her own family with a tender, quiet strength. She loved her pets, long talks with her family and friends, reading her Bible, being outdoors, keeping her granddaughter, and going on simple car drives with Steve just to talk and see the town. She lived her life purposefully, treating everyday details with precision and care. She always had joy in her heart and a song on her lips, singing praise to God as she went about her day. She loved to laugh. She never lost that laughter or joy during her determined battle against cancer, never complaining or giving up faith. Her children, granddaughter, and husband will always cherish the wonderful memories and wisdom she gave to them. Beck was preceded in death by her mother, Cloie Gay Caldwell; two brothers, Larry Caldwell and Bobby Gay; father-in-law, Virgil Ritchie. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Steve Ritchie of Smithville; two children, Seth (Tevya) Ritchie of Maryville and Amy (Jason) Lattimore of Smithville; one granddaughter, Norah Beck Lattimore; two sisters, Freda (Gene) Lumby of Pierre, S.D. and Libby (Larry) Gibbs of Smithville; 2 brothers, David (Rita) Caldwell and Wallace (Carolyn) Caldwell both of Smithville; sister-in-law, Jane Gay of Smithville; mother-in-law, Myrtle Ritchie of Manchester; sister-in-law, Linda (Ron) Brandon of Manchester; a host of nieces and nephews and very special friend, Melinda (Johnny) Lattimore of Smithville. Funeral services celebrating her life were 1 p.m. Friday, May 28, at New Life United Pentecostal Church with Bro. Dwayne Cornelius officiating, and burial followed in Hopewell Cemetery in Coffee County. Visitation was Thursday 3-7 p.m. at DeKalb Funeral Chapel and Friday 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 1 p.m. at New Life. Due to Covid-19, the funeral home lounge is closed at this time and no food or drinks are allowed in the funeral home.
DeKalb Funeral Chapel